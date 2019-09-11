Data was reported at the 46th Annual Conference of the European Society for Artificial Organs (ESAO)

CorWave announced that it successfully completed its first 60-day preclinical study to evaluate its Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). The results were presented at the 46th Annual Conference of the European Society for Artificial Organs (ESAO) in Hannover.

Trevor Snyder, PhD, Senior Director, Translational and Clinical Research at CorWave, delivered an oral presentation, "CorWave LVAD: A physiologic, pulsatile-flow wave membrane pump", as part of the plenary sessions on September 7th

CorWave previously reported on the successful completion of 30-day follow-up of an earlier in vivo study. The final results of the 60-day experience, presented at the ESAO conference, confirm the CorWave pump's ability to provide chronic circulatory support with outstanding hemocompatibility.

Dr. Snyder explained, "We were thrilled by the performance of the pump. This study bolsters the excellent hemocompatibility data from our previous trials, while confirming recent improvements in hemodynamic performance, anatomic fit, and the ventricular interface. We are grateful to our team and our pre-clinical testing partners for their efforts in assisting us to achieve this success."

"This successful 60-day experiment is a key milestone towards bringing the device to clinical trials," added Louis de Lillers, CorWave CEO.

Professor Pascal Leprince, Head of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery at the AP-HP Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital and Professor at the Sorbonne University Faculty of Medicine, commented, "The recent ESAO communication by CorWave on chronic animal trials shows this new generation pump is very promising and will continue to move the LVAD field toward excellence.

About CorWave's Innovative Implantable Cardiac Support Technology.

The CorWave technology stands out from other LVADs currently on the market due to its physiologic design enabled by its unique undulating membrane. Among other advantages, the membrane is able to generate a natural pulse, replicating the blood flow and pressure characteristics of the patient's native heart. CorWave's unique membrane pump technology is being developed to reduce complications associated with current devices and improve the care of patients with heart failure. The heart failure market is currently eight hundred million euros, but is expected to grow to several billion euros. Corwave was founded in 2011 by the incubator MD Start and is funded by well-known investors, including Bpifrance, Novo Seeds, Seventure, Sofinnova and Ysios. CorWave's R&D program is supported by the French Government through the "Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir". The company has received over 20 million euros of financing and employs more than fifty people. Find out more: www.corwave.com.

