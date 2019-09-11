AppTek, a leader in next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU) solutions, today announced its presence at the 2019 IBC Conference, September 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam Conference Center.

Following up on the company's success at last April's NAB, AppTek will again demonstrate its ASR and MT systems that are specifically tailored for the media and entertainment industries. The company's world-renowned scientists will highlight the major advantages of AppTek's best-in-class neural network transcription and translation capabilities for solving the unique challenges of media and entertainment stakeholders, from content providers to language service providers and broadcasters of both live and online content.

AppTek's technologies are designed to support the subtitling and captioning workflows of language service providers and content owners, to reduce manual labor and thus overall production time. The company's highly advanced technology delivers more accurately segmented automated subtitles which provide a significant jump-start to those workflows. Additionally, AppTek offers real-time, live-streaming, same-language captioning in multiple languages, which can be automatically machine translated into a wide array of languages in real-time.

Visit AppTek at the RAI Amsterdam (Hall 14 booth A47)to meet the company's industry experts, see live demonstrations of its advanced solutions, and learn more about how this breakthrough technology is poised to transform critical functions in the M&E industry including quality improvements and significant cost-savings for closed captioning and subtitling, and new ways to extend content monetization and value.

Follow AppTek for company updates and news from the IBC Conference.

Twitter: @AppTek_McLean

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apptek/

About AppTek

AppTek provides automatic speech recognition, machine translation and natural language understanding for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business and more. Using highly advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, the AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch speech technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best and most experienced in the world, AppTek's solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005487/en/

Contacts:

Joyson Cherian

W2 Communications

703-877-8104

AppTek@w2comm.com