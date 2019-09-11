Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - The Wildfire Collective is a group of sustainable farms growing exceptional outdoor, organic, and craft cannabis. They are led by cannabis advocate Mark Spear and are in the middle of a crowdfunding campaign to grow their business.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://capital10x.com/wildfire-collective-9-bagger-ready-for-potstocks-2-0/

In early August we visited Mark and his personal grow to learn more about the collective. We walked away with an appreciation for their authentic approach and intrigued by the economics of the collective.

Since that time, we have done some serious due diligence on Wildfire - you can read the full breakdown on Capital 10X.

For more information, please contact:

Capital 10X

Evan Veryard, President

416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47726