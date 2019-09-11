The share capital of Artha Optimum A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 13 September 2019 in the ISIN below. Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061029055 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Artha Optimum A/S ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 44,590 shares (DKK 668,850,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 452 shares (DKK 6,780,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 45,042 shares (DKK 675,630,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 47,767.78 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 15,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARAOPT ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 159063 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66