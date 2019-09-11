Anzeige
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 11

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

11 September 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to Shareholders were passed.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period from incorporation on 19 December 2017 to 31 March 2019.21,673,32899.92%16,4020.08%21,689,73019,671
To elect Neil England as a Director of the Company.21,672,31799.87%28,0090.13%21,700,3269,075
To elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.21,670,80099.87%28,0090.13%21,698,80910,592
To elect David Haysey as a Director of the Company.21,672,31799.87%28,0090.13%21,700,3269,075
To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 March 2019.21,645,27799.85%31,8190.15%21,677,09632,305
To approve the Directors' Renumeration Policy.21,638,19799.82%38,8990.18%21,677,09632,305
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.21,661,57399.80%44,2280.20%21,705,8013,600
Special Business
To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury shares and to sell Treasury shares at a narrower discount than that at which they were bought (Special Resolution).21,633,37699.80%43,8600.20%21,677,23632,165
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution).
21,647,35199.85%33,4850.15%21,680,83628,565
That the Directors be permitted to call general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
(Special Resolution).		21,684,89399.89%23,4970.11%21,708,3901,011

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the record date for the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue was 117,051,911 and this was the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at http://www.augmentum.vc/

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, http://www.augmentum.vc/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong
Luke Simpson		+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Frostrow
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com

Notes to Editors

Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.


© 2019 PR Newswire