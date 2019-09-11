Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share payable on 11 October 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 September 2019. This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 September 2019