Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
11.09.2019 | 17:01
(58 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 11

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share payable on 11 October 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 September 2019. This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
11 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire