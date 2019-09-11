Prime Focus Technologies: CLEAR empowers content creators to solve strategic use cases using the power of AI

Prime Focus Technologies to showcase latest updates to CLEAR Vision Cloud at IBC 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) (https://primefocustechnologies.com/) today announced that it will showcase the latest innovations to its industry first media recognition Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine, CLEAR Vision Cloud at IBC 2019.



CLEAR's AI-led solutions provide the best quality of data in both entertainment and sports, along with highly sophisticated tools which have been tailor-made for solving strategic use cases. Dovetailed to the industry's leading off-the-shelf AI engines and PFT's very own models, Vision Cloud's Machine Wisdom technology addresses specific pain points by delivering accurate and actionable data.

Vision Cloud provides advanced, sport-specific, accurate AI data and innovative tools to help content creators unlock several new possibilities. Sports highlights produced by Vision Cloud's engine compare and go beyond the best human-produced highlights. With CLEAR as the backbone, Vision Cloud delivers in-app notifications, powers the most dynamic Video Scorecards, creates rich & interactive storyboards and extends the power of creating highlights to the consumer.

Vision Cloud powers Entertainment solutions with its advanced scene description technology by helping produce actionable data to support deep search & discovery of content. Vision Cloud also solves a host of use cases across core content operations like Content Discovery & Search, Conformance, OTT & Traffic Operations and Playout Monitoring, among others. The latest updates to Vision Cloud will help Media & Entertainment (M&E) enterprises automate repetitive tasks to drive unparalleled speed, scalability and monetization opportunities.

"Our evolving AI-first philosophy empowers content creators to solve major use cases leveraging highly accurate data and innovative tools," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. "Making AI deliver business results is our topmost priority and Vision Cloud's Machine Wisdom technology has been specially built to enable this."

PFT will showcase the following power-packed updates to Vision Cloud at IBC 2019:

AI for Sports Automatically tracks sports action and creates highlights & packages in near real-time to engage with fans like never before. It helps sports producers cut down the time and effort involved in highlight creation by 60% and enables OTT platforms to deliver high levels of interactivity and personalization for consumers Identifies storytelling graphics and events in the footage along with game content to stitch together an end-to-end story in highlights. It also redraws the pattern of storytelling based on events in real time, often better than a human editor Provides finesse with smooth visual transitions and automatic levelling of audio across events in highlights like a professional editor



AI for Content Discovery and Search Automatically identifies logical scenes and searchable clips in content and provides accurate, actionable, contextual and comprehensive sets of metadata Helps significantly reduce the time involved in identifying clips for promo creation, as well as syndication and distribution of content to OTT platforms Enables deep consumer searches on OTT platform content and helps build interactive OTT consumer experiences



AI for Conformance Vision Cloud automatically does conformance and also serves as a smart Video comparator It identifies time in/time out from original footage and detects the clips used in the final edit. This reduces the time and effort spent on Conformance, making the process of Remastering pre-HD era content in newer resolutions like 4K/8K faster and more cost-effective Video comparator helps Broadcasters & Studios compare different masters (like the network cut, regional cut, etc.) instantly without having to go through the content resulting in almost complete automation. Many other use cases like elimination of duplicate content in the archive are manifestations of this



AI for OTT & Traffic Operations Automatically identifies unrequired segments like blacks, slates, recaps, pre-caps, ads, montages and credits from long-form content, promos and spots, with frame accuracy. It removes the segments which are unrequired for OTT platforms, making OTT & Traffic Operations more efficient Helps deliver interactive B2C viewing experiences and enables OTT consumers to conduct deep searches and discover content of interest, using natural language



AI for Playout Monitoring



Enables broadcasters and monitoring bodies to identify and measure ads, promos and program segments directly from playout. It features an innovative AI-led hybrid workflow, where AI identifies the content and human operators perform Quality Check (QC) on these results.

CLEAR's Vision Cloud has been built on top of the industry's finest AI models from Microsoft, IBM Watson, Google Vision etc., along with custom models developed by PFT. It draws on PFT's patent pending Machine Wisdom technology to deliver automation and data that are highly accurate, relevant, contextual and actionable. Launched at NAB 2019, CLEAR Vision Cloud's AI-led technology has already been successfully deployed by a major US-based television network.

For a demo of CLEAR Vision Cloud, visit PFT at IBC 2019 - booth #7.C05.

Think Automation. Think CLEAR.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating the supply chain and managing their business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Channel 4, Turner, PBS, Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Hearst, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, Complex Networks, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital - Hotstar, Amazon, HOOQ, Viacom's Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, the global leader in M&E industry services. For more information visit www.primefocustechnologies.com (https://www.primefocustechnologies.com/www.primefocustechnologies.com)

