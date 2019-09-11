Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Featured in MarTech Series, Offering a New Approach to PR

Newswire's Guided Tour continues to make a splash with media and marketing professionals by transforming press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: Increased Brand Awareness, Increased Web Traffic and Greater Return on Media Communications Spend.

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 / Following its debut, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guide Tour was featured in MarTech Series last week. The Guided Tour service aims to empower and support PR and marketing professionals to transform their press releases across their marketing channels into a competitive advantage.

Through the service, companies can distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium and lower their paid media costs while shortening the journey to achieve the Earned Media Advantage. MarTech Series serves an audience of CEOs, CMOs, CTOs to technology managers, tech journalists, students and enthusiasts from around the globe.

"As marketing professionals, we all face similar challenges on how to make the most of our media and marketing budget in order to generate the greatest impact to the bottom line," said VP of Marketing Anthony Santiago. "Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is the solution the industry has been waiting for. Now, customers can easily extend their capabilities in PR with the support of a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist to create, organize and deploy engaging media campaigns in conjunction with a customer's content calendar."

According to Santiago, "We have distilled decades of experience into the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to provide customers with our best-in-class science, process and technology. We provide the Media Communications Utility to simplify the entire process of creating an effective media and marketing communications strategy." Supporting the company's reputation as a leader in the industry, Newswire has been voted #1 in Customer Satisfaction, based on the leading peer-to-peer review platform G2 Crowd.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release through an omnichannel approach to increase reach and, as a result, increase sales.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert ?Earned Media Advantage? ?Strategist? leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage? by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines content value and distribution. Customers are also provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

