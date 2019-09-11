NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands:

CBD Oil for Anxiety

One area of interest in the application of CBD has been to treat anxiety and social anxiety disorders. It should be noted that the only FDA approved use of CBD has been in the treatment of epilepsy. However, recent clinical trials have shown that CBD has been effective in reducing anxiety.

In a study published in The Permanente Journal, 79% of participants reported a reduction in anxiety. Preliminary results regarding the positive effects of CBD has led mental health advocates to praise CBD for its anti-anxiety effects.

The exact way CBD works to treat anxiety is not fully understood, but this has not stopped millions from using CBD. In a 2019 Gallop poll, it is reported that 14% of all Americans are using CBD. Another poll reported that 37% of CBD users used CBD products for anxiety, and of these participants 63% reporting it as being "extremely effective."

For the 40 million Americans struggling with anxiety disorders, CBD offers the possibility of a holistic approach to anxiety management by utilizing the natural interactions of the cannabis plant with the body.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD, is a chemical compound naturally occurring in cannabis. This compound is present in both hemp and marijuana plants. Both hemp and marijuana are different plants in the cannabis family. Hemp plants in particular are used in the production of CBD due to the low occurrence of the compound THC.

CBD can be extracted and separated from other cannabinoids such as THC (the psychoactive compound associated with the "high" in cannabis) to provide promising benefits without leaving users feeling intoxicated.

Many have hailed CBD as a powerful alternative to traditional medicines for those interested in exploring the medical benefits of cannabis.

How CBD Works

CBD is believed to interact with a number of important receptors in the human body. In particular, CBD is thought to affect CB1 and CB2 receptors to impact serotonin signaling in the brain.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, well-known for its role in a person's mental health. When serotonin levels are low it is common for a person to experience anxiety or even feelings of depression. By activating these receptors, CBD may be effective in improving a person's mood and reducing anxiety levels.

In a 2010 study, brain scans revealed that CBD changed the flow of blood, resulting in a reduction of symptoms of social anxiety in for those with social anxiety disorders. Participants in this study also reported improvements in mood and feeling of well-being related to the effects of CBD.

While large-scale research remains hindered by medical cannabis laws at the federal level, the emerging research is promising. This lag in CBD user experience and full acceptance of CBD by the medical community has not stopped the millions of CBD users worldwide. You should talk to your doctor become discontinuing any approved treatment in favor of using CBD for anxiety

CBD Oil Dosage

Finding the right dosage of CBD can vary based on a person's weight and desired effect. While there is not agreed upon dosage, CBD education site PopularCBDBrands.com recently published a guide to help users find the right dosage of CBD.

For most users between 120 and 150 pounds, they recommend a dosage of 30mg of CBD.

Start small and increase until the desired effect is achieved.

Depending of the severity of the anxiety being addressed, the dosage may need to be adjusted. For example, more severe symptoms of anxiety may require higher doses of CBD.

CBD users often experiment with differing dosages in order to find the right dosage for them. The good news is that CBD has an extremely high safety profile, and is safe for use even at extremely high doses. In fact, the World Health Organization released a report in 2018, describing CBD as "safe and non-habit forming, or non-addictive."

Those concerned with interactions with medications or underlying health conditions should consult their doctor before adding any new supplements or medications.

How to Take CBD Oil

There are a variety of ways to take CBD oil ranging from convenient to absurd. CBD can be found in all types of products including, oil tinctures, gummies, capsules, e-liquids, creams, and even beauty products. The most reliable and popular form of taking CBD has been the CBD oil tincture. CBD oil tinctures use a carrier oil like coconut oil to deliver varying strengths of CBD.

CBD is primarily measured in milligrams (MGs) of CBD per milliliters (mLs) of oil. In the standard 30 mL CBD oil tincture, the milligrams of CBD can vary in strength from 100 MGs to as strong as 3000 MGs or more. Many CBD users will experiment with differing strengths of CBD oil tinctures in order to find the ideal CBD oil for their dosage as well as budget.

Taking CBD using a CBD oil tincture is simple. Most CBD oil tinctures will come with a dropper allowing users to measure the amount of CBD they are taking at a given time. In order to determine the amount of CBD in a full 1 mL dropper, one can simply divide the total amount of MGs of CBD by the total milliliters of oil contained in the tincture.

Those needing further assistance should reach out to the CBD company they purchased from in order to clarify dosage in an particular product.

Where Can I Find CBD Oil?

In many cases state laws have legalized the sale of CBD and well as recreational cannabis. In these states CBD can be bought over the counter at a dispensary.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill made CBD derived from hemp plants, federally legal. Today CBD hemp oil can be purchase online in all 50 states. In this new market it can be difficult to find reputable and transparent CBD brands. One report found an alarming 70% of CBD were mislabeled. This discrepancy has led to much of the pushback against CBD's proliferation.

In response to the issue stated above, independent sources have become central to vetting CBD brands in a generally unregulated market. CBD education sites, like PopularCBDBrands.com, have been helping consumers connect to online stores carrying high quality CBD. In their round-up of top CBD products on the market, PopularCBBrands.com recommends bioMD+ after receiving scores in the ninetieth percentile in all four of their categories of assessment. You can read their full brand review on their website.

Choosing the Right CBD Product

When selecting the right CBD product online, consumers should take into account a few things:

Does the brand do 3rd party lab testing? If so, are these labs available?

Where is the hemp used the production of the CBD oil grown? The industry standard is USA organic hemp.

Is the CBD oil "Isolate" or "Full-Spectrum?" Read more about the difference between the two here .

How is the CBD extracted from the raw material? CBD extracted using C02 Extraction is generally considered higher quality than extraction using ethanol, which can leave behind some of the solution used in extraction in the final product.

Are there reviews or testimonials of the product from customers online?

For those with more questions or seeking to learn more, educational websites like PopularCBDBrands can help provide clarity and research about CBD.

