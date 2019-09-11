OENEO: RESULTS OF THE OPTION OF PAYMENT IN SHARES OF THE 2018-2019 DIVIDEND

Oeneo's Annual General Meeting of July 25, 2019 approved the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share in respect of 2018-2019 with the option of payment in cash or in shares.

The option period for payment in shares began on July 31, 2019 and came to a close on September 6, 2019. Shareholders who chose to be paid in shares for the 2018-2019 dividend represented 89.39% of Oeneo shares.

The transaction resulted in the issue of 948,955 new ordinary Oeneo shares (representing 1.48% of the share capital and 1.14% of voting rights based on the total number of shares and voting rights at June 30, 2019, i.e., 64,103,519 shares). Settlement-delivery and admission to trading of these new shares on Euronext Paris will take place on September 16, 2019. Oeneo's share capital will therefore increase to €65,052,474, made up of 65,052,474 fully paid-up ordinary shares with a par value of €1 each.

The new shares will be eligible for dividends from April 1, 2019 and will be immediately assimilated to other existing shares.

The total cash dividend amounts to €971 590 and will be paid on September 16, 2019.

OENEO GROUP WILL PUBLISH ITS HALF-YEARLY TURNOVER FOR 2019-2020 ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its DIAM and PIETEC ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93

Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Alexandra Prisa

Press - Media

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

