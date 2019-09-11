Brunico Communications Ltd.: CIX is the exclusive Canadian regional competition for Startup World Cup

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange announced that it is partnering again with Startup World Cup to host its Canadian regional competition. The 2020 regional competition will be held on October 16 and 17, 2019 as a part of the annual CIX event in Toronto.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. There will be 40+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the Grand Finale in US Silicon Valley, where the global champion will be awarded a $1 million investment prize.

As part of the program each year, Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges attend CIX and select a winner from the CIX Top 20, to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco in May 2020.

In 2017, Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges selected Automat, from the final CIX Top 20 companies, and Co-founder and CEO, Andy Mauro, accepted the cup on Oct 18 at CIX and was invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco in May 2018.

In 2018 the judges selected inkbox, from the final CIX Top 20 companies, and Co-founder, Tyler Handley, accepted the trophy on Oct 23 at CIX and was invited to represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco in May 2019.

Again in 2019, Startup World Cup will recognize the 2019 CIX Top 20 Early-stage companies as the finalists for Canada. Startup World Cup judges will be at CIX and select one finalist, who will be awarded the Startup World Cup for Canada at CIX ON October 17, 2019 and be invited to the 2020 Startup World Cup Grand Finale.

The CIX Top 20 Early-stage companies for 2019 were announced last week LINK.

Startup World Cup Grand Finale will be held on May 22nd, 2020 at San Francisco Hilton Union Square and will feature keynotes, panels, and a pitch competition among the top regional champions from around the world. The SWC Grand Finale has featured prominent figures from the entrepreneurship community, including Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Marcelo Claure (COO of SoftBank Group), Tim Westergren (Founder & Former CEO of Pandora), Ray Lane (Former President & COO of Oracle), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), John Chambers (Chairman Emeritus of Cisco), Window Snyder (Former CSSO of Intel), and more. Startup World Cup had veteran investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, NEA, Techstars, Intel Capital, M12, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, IBM Ventures, Social Capital, Index Ventures, and Plug and Play Ventures, as well as investors from all over the world, judging the global and regional finals.

Through this partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures and as the Canadian Regional of Startup World Cup, CIX will be giving Canadian startups exposure to Silicon Valley and access to some of the top VCs and tech entrepreneurs in the world, creating funding and partnership opportunities.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is an annual curation program and 2-day conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. In its 12th year, CIX attracts North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and provides the tools to network, build new relationships and increase deal flow. CIX is Canada's largest tech startup investment conference. CIX takes place Oct 16-17 2019 in downtown Toronto.

If you would like more information or to schedule interviews please contact Peter Jones at pjones@brunico.com

For any inquiries regarding Startup World Cup, please contact: swc@pegasusventures.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559268/CIX-is-the-exclusive-Canadian-regional-competition-for-Startup-World-Cup