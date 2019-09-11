

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House of Spices (India), packaging products under MDH brand names, is recalling different lots of MDH Sambar Masala because of the risk of Salmonella contamination.



The recalled product, produced by R-Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by House of Spices (India), were sold in retail grocery stores in Northern California.



The implicated product comes in a box weighing 3.5-oz (100g) with red and white MDH Logo with the UPC code '6291103750327'.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the Salmonella contaminated products were distributed.



