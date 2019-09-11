Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The Altigen presentation will be made by CEO Jeremiah Fleming. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby Mr. Fleming will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day.

The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the Investors page of the Altigen website, located at https://www.altigen.com/about-us/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/ .

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Altigen's robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With adoption by thousands of customers around the world, Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, and seamless integration into Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance

Phone: 408-597-9033

ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: MicroCapClub

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559302/Altigen-Communications-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Leadership-Summit