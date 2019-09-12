

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK property sales are expected to fall over the next three months as Brexit uncertainty continues to drag sentiment, reports said citing data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Thursday.



The index for expected sales volume for the coming three months declined to -23 in August from -4 in July. The house price balance rose to -4 from -9.



It is hard to get away from the shadow being cast over the housing market by the seemingly never-ending Brexit saga, RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said.



Uncertainty is a theme that respondents continue to highlight as a negative influence on sentiment in survey after survey, Rubinsohn added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX