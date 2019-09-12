Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857216 ISIN: JP3519400000 Ticker-Symbol: CUP 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
08:00 Uhr
62,97 Euro
-2,03
-3,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,58
63,28
11.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHUGAI
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD62,97-3,12 %