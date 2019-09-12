

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) said it plans to expand its Delivery Unlimited program to more stores this fall. By paying a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee, customers can opt to receive unlimited Walmart Grocery Delivery orders. The Grocery Delivery program builds on the company's existing Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order online and pickup in stores.



The company said it will make available the Delivery Unlimited service in more than 1,600 stores and more than 50 percent of the country by the end of the current year.



