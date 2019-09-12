UMS Media: Dutch Invention - A Fresh Boiled Egg or Scrambled Eggs in a Minute

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 10 years of research, the Dutch company Eggciting Products has successfully developed two devices that can cook a boiled egg or scrambled eggs in a minute. In addition to the time saving and energy saving, the devices make an important contribution to combating food waste.

Imagine the average breakfast buffet in a hotel: the boiled egg is never cooked exactly as you want it and the scrambled eggs are drying under the heat lamps and don't look or taste like fresh eggs. Also after the last guests have eaten, the remaining eggs are thrown away. "This needs to change," thought the Dutch CEO of Eggciting, Marcel Bivert. He brought together a team of engineers, people from the hotel industry and a food manufacturing company. The result: two patented devices that are as simple as they are ingenious; The Eggcheff.

Only a touch of a button

Consumers can easily and safely operate The Eggcheff devices by themselves. With only a touch of a button on the Eggcheff Cooker, one can choose between a soft, medium or hard-boiled egg. The Eggcheff Cooker brings the cooking time of an egg from twelve minutes down to one which has never been done before.

The Eggcheff Scrambled automatically cooks and mixes the eggs and even adds a spork to the cup or mug to take away. Fresh ingredients like, tomato, bell pepper, onion and cheese can be added and cooked to your preference. "All of this in a minute. In the same time that you wait for your coffee," explains Bivert. The Scrambled Eggcheff doesn't only make personalised scrambled eggs with fresh ingredients but can also cook other breakfast foods such as oats, egg whites and other healthy options.

The devices developed by Eggciting Products use a new patented hybrid heating technique which is the most energy efficient way to cook eggs. Both devices give the possibility to serve a very fast, fresh personalised breakfast without waste rather than an industrial processed product covered in disposable packaging.

Just like home

"From the beginning we were aiming at hotels, coffee shops and on-the-go retailers, so that people can enjoy delicious, personalised and healthy eggs, just like at home," tells Bivert from Eggciting Products. The Eggcheff devices will be unveiled in October 2019.

