Innovation tops Jewellery Industry Awards

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation continues to be in the vanguard of the jewellery and gemstone industry, with the greatest number of entries received in the Industry Innovation of the Year category at the 2019 JNA Awards.

This award category recognises companies that have adopted innovative thinking and approach to reach new heights; and as a result, achieved impressive results in areas including business performance, operational effectiveness and customer engagement. Their stories helped establish confidence in the jewellery industry and inspired others to stay relevant in these challenging times.

It is a significant achievement to be shortlisted as one of the 12 Honourees of this category, which has the highest number of Honourees under one category since the inception of the Awards in 2012. The shortlisted companies, from China, Hong Kong, India and Thailand, demonstrated innovation in the areas of diamond identification, jewellery manufacturing, marketing and marketing services, production technology, and shared services. They all aim at improving existing offerings and break new grounds to better serve the trade and the customers.

"Our industry is facing some challenging times globally due to competition with other luxury goods and the macro economic environment, innovation is more important than ever before," remarked Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, "Each of these game changers has exhibited outstanding innovation and creativity in their respective fields and it is our honour to recognise their success, drive, and perseverance."

The list of Honourees of the Industry Innovation of the Year category:

Diamond Identification

Diamond Services Ltd - Hong Kong

Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

3D kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd - China

Christy Gem Co Ltd - Thailand

H.K. Designs - India

K.S. Jewelry International Co Ltd - Thailand

Marketing and Marketing Services

Picup Media - Hong Kong

Shenzhen MOVER Culture Co Ltd - China

Production Technology

China Stone Co Ltd - Thailand

Pino Aliprandini (HK) Ltd - Hong Kong

Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd - India

Shenzhen Future Wisdom Jewelry Co Ltd - China

Shared Services

Kongfook Jewelry (Shenzhen) Co Ltd - China

Recipients of the Industry Innovation of the Year category will be announced and feted, along with recipients of other categories, at the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 17 September at the InterContinental Hong Kong.

This year for its eighth edition, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements and leadership, with a mission to champion excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. More than 500 industry leaders and trade VIPs are expected to attend the awards ceremony.

