NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Sept 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Seven Bank, Ltd. and NEC Corporation hereby announce the development of a next-generation ATM, which has a facial recognition engine with the world's No.1 certification accuracy. The ATM is to be installed and to replace old machines from this September.In recent years, technological innovations such as FinTech have led to the creation of new financial services and the improvement of operational efficiency as financial institutions, etc. are required to respond to digitalization.Taking into account the advances in biometrics, AI, IoT, and other technologies, this next-generation ATM is capable of face recognition for identity verification and settlement with QR codes.In addition, it also utilizes AI and IoT to predict cash demand more precisely and detect prior warning of component failures, which helps to streamline ATM operations. Through the ATMs, Seven Bank and NEC will continue to provide safe and secure lifestyle infrastructure and provide new value in response to changes in society.For more information, visit https://www.nec.com/en/press/201909/global_20190912_01.html.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.