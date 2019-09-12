Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

Osaka, Japan, Sept 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DyDo GROUP HOLDINGS (DyDo GHD) and Fujitsu has announced a partnership agreement for the joint operation of DyDo's information systems division. Under the agreement, Dydo GHD's information systems division's functions, personnel, and operations would be transferred to a Fujitsu subsidiary, IT Management Partners Limited. In the future, IT Management Partners will provide DyDo GHD with reliable, comprehensive information systems development, operations, and maintenance services.By leveraging Fujitsu's IT resources and know-how, DyDo GHD is shifting its focus to IT planning and establishing an IT organization that makes direct contributions to management and business through the use of leading-edge technologies (AI, IoT, etc.) to maximize return on investment. Fujitsu's IT human resource development program will empower the two partners to achieve the overall optimization of the DyDo Group's IT operations and realize new value through innovation in technology.This new partnership, resulting in the creation of IT Management Partners, represents the first step for Fujitsu and DyDo GHD toward strengthening their relationship to deliver integrated support for IT operations. By contributing to improvements to the management of IT operations in the context of the DyDo's area of business, Fujitsu ultimately aims to expand its footprint in the beverage industry, while further demonstrating a commitment to co-creation as a leading digital innovation partner.About DyDo GROUP HOLDINGSWith consolidated sales of 171.5 billion yen (for the fiscal year ended January 2019), DyDo Group Holdings includes DyDo DRINCO, Inc., operator of its core Domestic Beverage Business, which supplies canned coffee and soft drinks through an extensive network of vending machines throughout Japan; DAIDO Yakuhin, which operates as a contract manufacturer of primarily nutritional drinks shipped in bottles; Tarami Corporation, which manufactures and sells dry fruit jelly products; and other group companies that operate a Turkish beverage business and other international enterprises. DyDo, whose name was created by combining the first two letters of the words dynamic and do to express the idea of dynamic action, has embraced the challenge of "creating enjoyable, healthy lifestyles for people around the world" by 2030.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.