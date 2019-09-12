

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) said the Group has been awarded an extension to the contract to provide integrated facilities management services to Lloyds Banking Group (LBG). The Group has been delivering IFM services to Lloyds Banking since 2012. The extended contract runs through to the end of 2024.



The Group expects the extended contract to generate revenues of approximately 170 million pounds per annum. The Group noted that the extension of the contract had been factored into guidance on revenue growth and operating profit in fiscal 19/20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX