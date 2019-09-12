Numonix Announces Collaboration with Microsoft for Teams Compliance Recording

BOCA RATON, Florida, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numonix, provider of RECITE, the industry's most versatile recording solution for Microsoft Skype for Business (S4B), today announced its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a fully online, API-based Compliance Recording solution for Microsoft Teams. Numonix is one of the first Microsoft Partners selected for this program.

Microsoft Teams is one of its fastest growing online applications with more than 13 million users. Numonix Recording is the only Microsoft Partner to offer compliance recording solutions for Skype for Business Server, Skype for Business Hybrid and Skype for Business Online.

"We welcome Microsoft's invitation to collaborate on a compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams with our versatile array of offerings," says Michael Levy, CEO of Numonix. "Now with access to the Microsoft's compliance recording APIs, Numonix will soon be able to release Azure-hosted Teams Recording as a Service."

"Delivering compliance recording for Microsoft Teams has been a strategic direction for Numonix since Microsoft Teams' introduction in 2017. Numonix developed an on-demand, compliance recording service hosted in Microsoft Azure, not only for Teams recording, but for a variety of other telephony integrations," Levy added.

Numonix's Azure-based Microsoft Teams Recording as a Service will be launched as part of the Numonix IX Cloud, the next evolution in cloud-based interaction recording. Built on the runtime service fabric of Microsoft Azure, IX Cloud will empower users to record with integrity, providing instant hyper-scale, security and compliance plus the benefits of Data Sovereignty. Taking unified interaction capture into the future, IX Cloud redefines versatility, providing the ability to record, store and analyze interactions in the cloud. Its API framework also enables application development. Designed for a broad scope of users, including enterprise, SME's hosted providers and carriers.

"At Numonix Recording, we are proud to offer the industry's most versatile set of interaction recording solutions for the largest and most complex telephony and UC products," Levy added.

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry's most versatile interaction recording solution for unified communications, business users and service providers. Numonix RECITE interaction recording solutions give users of Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, SIPREC and other technologies a choice of integrations to securely and compliantly record and centrally store their interactions. Featuring more than 300 customization options, a Windows 10-like tile dashboard, and enhanced omni-channel playback, RECITE provides advanced features at no extra charge, giving users complete control over how they experience their recordings and agent/customer data. RECITE empowers organizations to maintain a competitive edge, help ensure regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience. At Numonix, we believe you should be able to record and listen to your calls the way you want to. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com.

