Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DA41 ISIN: DE000A2DA414 Ticker-Symbol: CC1 
Xetra
12.09.19
09:05 Uhr
6,890 Euro
+0,090
+1,32 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,800
6,890
09:56
6,800
6,890
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG6,890+1,32 %