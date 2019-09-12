Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2019 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.93 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2689008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 19889 EQS News ID: 872523 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2019 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)