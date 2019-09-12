World-renowned 2019 Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) duly kicked off in Berlin, Germany on September 6, 2019, gathering thousands of outstanding home appliance companies from all over the world. This expo has presented a feast of new premium electronic products and high and new technologies. KONKA, a leading Chinese home appliance brand with a 39-year history, participated in the expo and displayed China's technology and innovation power with a number of hi-tech products and core technologies.

KONKA displayed some futuristic home appliance products incorporating the state-of-the-art techniques at the expo, which were highly appreciated by the visitors. Two TV products, KONKA TV A3 and KONKA OLED TV V1, won awards in the "IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019" jointly organized by IDG and GIC. KONKA TV A3 bagged the prestigious "Design Innovation Gold Award" for its outstanding industrial design innovation, high-quality audio/visual performance and unique combination of user-friendly intelligent techniques, while KONKA OLED TV V1 was honored with "Audio-Visual Experience Gold Award" for its best acoustic effects. The two gold awards not only reflect KONKA's global recognition, but also show the world the development trend set by Chinese home appliance brands.

In recent years, KONKA has been working on technical R&D and industrial layout and has made remarkable breakthroughs in key technologies, such as AI, IoT, 8K, 5G and other fields. So far, KONKA has founded a 5G ultra-high-definition (UHD) joint lab with Migu of China Mobile and made a significant breakthrough in its "8K chip" development. KONKA has also successfully extended its business from products to scenarios of smart home ecosystem. Based on its advantages in key techniques and strategic insight into the smart ecosystem, KONKA has already evolved into a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, and its position as a leading Chinese home appliance enterprise has been constantly consolidated as well.

The remarkable hi-tech products shown in IFA indicate that KONKA is competing with other global top tech brands. KONKA will soon explore the overseas markets, actively participating in the international competition.

