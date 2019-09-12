Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2019 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 361.6661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29985 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 19861 EQS News ID: 872467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2019 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)