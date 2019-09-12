The exercise will be open to PV projects ranging in size from 200 kW to 5 MW.From pv magazine France. Luxembourg's minister of energy, Claude Turmes, has launched a tender for the development of 40 MW of solar power generation capacity. The procurement is divided into five lots. There are 10 MW slices of capacity available for solar arrays on industrial sites and for two sizes of rooftop capacity and two 5 MW, capacity-determined sections of the tender devoted to PV systems on parking lots and water basins. The lowest solar electricity price ceiling, of €89/MWh (€0.089/kWh), will be set for industrial ...

