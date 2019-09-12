

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases July industrial production figures. Eurozone industrial production is expected to drop 0.1 percent on month after easing 1.6 percent in June.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it retreated against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1026 against the greenback, 118.93 against the yen, 0.8950 against the pound and 1.0916 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX