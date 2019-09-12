

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Thursday amid easing trade tensions and expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will kick off another wave of monetary easing.



The interest-rate announcement is due at 7.45 am ET. President Mario Draghi will hold his customary press conference at 8.30 am ET.



The benchmark DAX was up 21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,380 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.



Specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie edged up slightly after it acquired a stake in Nexeon, a U.K. headquartered battery material and licensing company.



In economic releases, Germany's inflation eased as estimated in August, final data from Destatis showed.



Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in July. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate released on August 29.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent as previously estimated in August largely reflecting weak energy prices.



