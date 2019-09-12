Arem Pacific Corporation, together with the HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd. held a "Nasdaq-listed signing ceremony" in Guangzhou China and signed a strategic partnership agreement.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / On the 2 of September 2019, in Melbourne, Australia, Arem Pacific Corporation ( OTCPINK:ARPC) today announced it had together with the HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd. held a "Nasdaq-listed signing ceremony" in Guangzhou and signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Arem Pacific Corporation:

Board Chairman: Mr.Rocky Scarpari,

President: Dr.Thomas Tang ,

Board Advisor: Dr.Goldman Yew.

HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd:

Board Chairman: Mr.Yang

JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd:

Board Chairman: Mr.Xu

and the relevant leaders.

The participants attended the event and witnessed the whole signing process under the contract plan, and the Arem Pacific Corporation would use the shares of the listed company (stock code: ARPC) to participate in the joint development of the HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd. respectively. At the same time, the joint venture company was set up by Arem and HongCai, and the company was introduced into the joint venture of the professional fund company in the first IPO of RMB 300-500 million (about US $50 million), and it was listed on NASDAQ in the United States through the operation of the Arem professional team. The successful signing reflects the confidence of U.S. capital in the China market.

Arem Pacific Corporation as a professional international investment bank, President Mr. Thomas Tang commented in an interview with reporters that the successful signing of the joint venture with the HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd. was part of the accelerated layout of China's investment strategy, and was carefully assessed by Arem. The company has just acquired several high-tech enterprises including anti-material, new energy application and auto-market in China.

Arem has a professional team, a rich experience and a very strong professional fund to ensure that the contracted project is steadily advancing as set goals, which will be a rare development opportunity for both sides and it will bring huge benefits to the company.

Mr.Yang Board Chairman commented the successful signing of the contract provided a fast track for the overseas listing of high-quality enterprises in China, and it would be a new milestone for the development of HongCai Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., JiaYouTong Electronic Payment Co., Ltd., as well as a broader development space for the company.

About HongCai

HongCai holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive pharmaceutical industry group, which includes Shandong New World, Sichuan ZhongYi Pharmaceutical Industry and QinBa traditional Chinese Medicine Industry, from the cultivation and processing of traditional Chinese medicine to Chinese and Western pharmaceuticals, sales, the formation of the whole pharmaceutical industry chain operation pattern, with 135 Chinese medicine approved documents and advanced production lines. The total investment is close to 1 billion RMB. After years of development, the total assets have now exceeded 3 billion RMB.

About Jiayoutong

JiaYouTong Electronic payment Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive service operator which integrates payment, verification business, POS, ATM and other financial self-service equipment production and sales. It provides authentication certification business, credit service business, convenient payment business, daily operation and maintenance of bank self-help financial equipment, bank service outsourcing business and so on. The company has established good cooperative relations with China UnionPay, UnionPay Commerce, JD.com Finance, Lakala, Kuaifu Tong, Longhu Real Estate, Hubei Agricultural Bank and commercial banks.

If you want to know more about the two companies, please visit the website: www.xindaluzhiyao.com www.jypay.com

Contact:

Arem Pacific Corporation

Level 9/271 Collins ST, Melbourne VIC Australia

+61433783588

info@arempac.com

SOURCE: Arem Pacific Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559387/Arem-Pacific-Corporation-together-with-the-HongCai-Holdings-Shenzhen-Co-Ltd-and-JiaYouTong-Electronic-Payment-Co-Ltd-held-a-Nasdaq-listed-signing-ceremony-in-Guangzhou-China-and-signed-a-strategic-partnership-agreement