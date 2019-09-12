Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Director Share Dealing

Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on September 11, 2019, Iain McLaren, a Non-executive Director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 50,000 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp 48.39 per share, for a total cost of £24,195. In addition, Mr. McLaren effected a transfer of a further 112,870 shares from a trading account to a pension account by way of separate sale and purchase transactions.

Following these transactions, Mr. McLaren holds 162,870 ordinary shares, which represents a total of 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Iain McLaren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: 50,000 GBp 48.39 e) Date of the transaction: September 11, 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Iain McLaren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: 112,870 GBp 48.2 e) Date of the transaction: September 11, 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Iain McLaren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: 112,870 GBp 48.22 e) Date of the transaction: September 11, 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Jeremy Low Thomas Hughes Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jadestone@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559389/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Share-Dealing