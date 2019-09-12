

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods in response to China's decision to exempt some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs.



Investors also awaited the ECB policy decision later in the day with new easing measures expected.



The interest-rate announcement is due at 7.45 am ET. President Mario Draghi will hold his customary press conference at 8.30 am ET.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points, or 0.44 percent, at 5,618 after gaining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



In economic releases, French consumer prices increased at a slower than previously estimated pace in August, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices grew 1 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.1 percent rise in July. According to preliminary estimate, inflation was 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX