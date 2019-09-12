Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Scientific Advisor Receives Lasker Award

H. Michael Shepard becomes second board member to win prestigious prize for medical research

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that H. Michael Shepard, a member of Henogenyx's Scientific Advisory Board, has been awarded the 2019 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award. The award is given annually for biological discoveries and clinical advances that improve human health. The Lasker Awards are America's most prestigious medical research awards, the US "Nobel". This year's prize recognizes Dr. Shepard's pivotal role in the invention of Herceptin, a life-saving therapy for women with breast cancer. Herceptin is credited with reducing the risk of breast cancer recurrence and extending the survival time for patients with metastatic as well as early-stage disease.

In awarding the prize to Dr. Shepard, the Lasker Foundation said that Shepard's research "executed a new blueprint for drug discovery that has already bestowed tens of thousands of women with time and quality of life."

Upon learning of the honor, Dr. Vladislav Sandler, Hemogenyx's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled that Dr. Shepard's life-saving work has been recognized by this prestigious award and we are fortunate to have such a distinguished scientist advising our own organization's cutting-edge cancer research."

Shepard becomes the second Hemogenyx board member to win the prestigious prize. In 2003, Chairman of the Board Sir Marc Feldmann received the Lasker Award for his ground-breaking discovery of antibodies that block TNF, an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

"Michael Shepard is a pioneering scientist whose research has improved millions of lives," said Sir Marc. "I'm an admirer of his achievements and proud to be his friend and have introduced him to Hemogenyx, where his expertise will help us achieve our goals."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

