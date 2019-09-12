Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019

12.09.2019 | 11:32
Centamin PLC Announces Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Centamin (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) is speaking today at the EFG Hermes Emerging Market Conference in London. A copy of the updated presentation is available on the Company's website: www.centamin.com/investors/presentations/2019.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/559371/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Investor-Presentation


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE