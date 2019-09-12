Coronaria Oy Supplements the Tender Offer Document Relating to the Public Tender Offer for All Shares Issued by Silmäasema Plc Coronaria Oy Stock Exchange Release September 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. As announced previously Coronaria Oy ("Coronaria" or the "Offeror") has on September 5, 2019 commenced a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Silmäasema Oyj ("Silmäasema") that are not held by Coronaria, Silmäasema or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on September 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on September 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) (the "Offer Period"). The Offeror reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Supplement Document"). The Offeror has supplemented Section 1.6 of the tender offer document with Silmäasema's Board of Directors' statement issued in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 13 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act on September 11, 2019 (the "Board Statement"). The Board Statement is added as Annex E to tender offer document. In addition, the Supplement Document and the Board Statement are added to this release as Annex 1. Pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act shareholders of Silmäasema, who already have accepted the Tender Offer, have a right to withdraw their acceptance during the Offer Period. The withdrawal rights of the Tender Offer have been described in more detail in Section 3.7 of the Tender Offer Document. The tender offer document will be available with the Supplement Document in Finnish from September 12, 2019 onwards at the headquarters of Coronaria, Saaristonkatu 22, 3rd floor, FI-90100 Oulu, Finland, at Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland branch, Eteläesplanadi 22 A, 7th floor, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland and at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland. The electronic version of the tender offer document will be available with the Supplement Document in Finnish from September 12, 2019 onwards online at www.coronaria.fi/ostotarjous and www.carnegie.se/ostotarjous and in English from September 12, 2019 onwards online at www.coronaria.fi/tender-offer and www.carnegie.se/tenderoffer. Annex 1: Supplement Document and Board Statement FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Teppo Lindén CEO Coronaria Oy Tel. +358 400 684 119 teppo.linden@coronaria.fi IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDI-RECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVI-TATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738415