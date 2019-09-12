SteelEye Selected by Global Financial Services Firm Tavira

Tavira will implement SteelEye's Core Package, Best Execution and Communications and Trade Surveillance, replacing their current solutions in order to unify their compliance processes on one platform

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has been chosen by Tavira Securities Limited, a leading global brokerage, asset manager and wealth manager, to provide solutions for record keeping, trade reconstruction, best execution, communications surveillance and market abuse surveillance through one comprehensive platform.

Headquartered in London with over 100 employees globally, Tavira offer a comprehensive suite of world-class financial services to a diverse group of clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, government institutions, corporates, family offices and high net worth individuals.

"We were looking for a solution that would allow us to meet our regulatory requirements and consolidate our ever-growing number of supported platforms, communication channels and trade and order systems" said Patrick Fietje, CEO at Tavira Securities. "SteelEye provided that solution."

With SteelEye, Tavira will be able to bring together all their regulatory data under a single lens, allowing them to meet their regulatory requirements, gain enhanced insight into their business performance and modernise their systems.

"Tavira provide world-class services to clients globally, and we are proud to have been selected for their record keeping, best execution and compliance surveillance," said Matt Smith, CEO, SteelEye. "We welcome Tavira into the growing SteelEye community and look forward to a thriving partnership".

About SteelEye:

SteelEye is an intelligent data platform which brings together a wealth of data under one lens, enabling companies to derive enhanced value from their information. By using SteelEye to consolidate and normalise trade, order, communications, market and reference data on one platform, financial firms can effortlessly comply with a range of regulatory mandates. This allows firms to meet their requirements for trade and communications surveillance, transaction/EMIR reporting, record keeping, trade reconstruction and best execution reporting under regulations such as MiFID II, EMIR, MAR, Dodd-Frank and SM&CR.

With everything under one lens, firms gain new insights into their business activities, helping them trade with greater efficiency and improve profitability, while meeting their regulatory obligations.

Founded in 2017, SteelEye brings together a diverse team with deep expertise in trading, compliance, cloud computing, data science and machine learning. Our mission is to help financial firms comply smarter and fully leverage their data. For more information, visit: www.steel-eye.com.

About Tavira:

Tavira was founded by Eliot Goodfellow in 2005, initially to trade derivatives, but with a clear vision to expand both the firm's product offering and geographic coverage to better serve clients. Today, Tavira are proud to offer a comprehensive suite of world-class financial services to a diverse group of global clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, government institutions, corporates, family offices and high net worth individuals. Tavira is headquartered in London and maintains offices in Monaco and Dubai, employing over 100 people globally. For more information, visit: www.tavira.group.

