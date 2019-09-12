Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - On national TV Sat. Sept. 14 & Sun. Sept. 15, 2019 - BTV- Business Television heads up to Canada's Yukon for a special episode on this thriving mining community.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIT) - As their first gold pour approaches, PI Financial Corp's Precious Metals Analyst, Chris Thompson weighs in on the excitement around Canada's next gold mine.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY) (OTCQX: NTGSF) - Low gold prices 20 years ago shut the Brewery Creek Mine. BTV discovers how this company plans to reopen this fully licenced operation.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ) - BTV drops in on this company focused on advancing their Macmillan Pass Project, which is host to world class zinc-lead deposits.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) - BTV visits this gold exploration company with two strong gold projects in the Yukon.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) - BTV learns how this gold exploration company continues to differentiate itself in the legendary Yukon Gold District with 25 different projects.

Metallic Group of Companies (TSXV: MMG) (TSXV: GCX) (TSXV: PGE) - A collaboration of three separate exploration companies each set to unlock underexplored areas in the Yukon.

Plus, comments on the Yukon Mining Alliance from Yukon's Premier, Sandy Silver.

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Sept.14 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept.15 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Sept.14 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept.15 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Sept. 22 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Sept. 24 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

