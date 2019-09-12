

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session following a downward revision in OPEC's oil demand forecast and amid speculation that the U.S. may ease sanctions on Iran.



Benchmark Brent crude declined 0.9 percent to $60.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures were down 0.7 percent at $55.36 a barrel.



OPEC on Wednesday cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2020 and indicated the market would be in surplus.



In a monthly report, OPEC said oil demand worldwide would expand by 1.08 million barrels per day, 60,000 bpd less than previously estimated due to an economic slowdown.



Meanwhile, the much-tweeted dismissal of John Bolton has inspired a wave of optimism that it is a promising start to relax sanctions on Iran in the coming weeks.



Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leaders of the alliance undertaking crude oil supply adjustments, have said they aim for 'full conformity' from all members of the super-group to curb output and boost oil prices.



'We want to achieve a high degree of cohesiveness with our partners,' Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said ahead of his first Opec+ meeting as Saudi Arabia's energy minister.



