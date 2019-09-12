SoftServe Named Top Finalist at 2019 PMO Global Awards

Company demonstrates PMO innovation at the World Quarter-Finals competition

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, was recognized as a 2019 Project Management Offices (PMO) Global Award finalist at this year's World Quarter-Finals.

The PMO Global Awards is an annual initiative hosted by the PMO Global Alliance, a global community of professionals with a common interest in PMO, to recognize the best project management offices around that world that have exhibited an outstanding contribution to their company's success. The awards were created to inspire organizations to grow and expand their project management offices and project management practices for better results. This year candidates from over 60 countries were nominated as the best PMOs in their country to compete in the multi-round competition.

"This was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the accomplishments and exemplary results of our Project Management Office to the world's largest PMO community," said Denys Prylutskyi, PMO director at SoftServe. "We look to continue working on an increasingly engaged project management community at SoftServe and providing quality service to our clients."

The PMO Global Awards are organized into five stages: Design, Entry, Nomination, Evaluation, and the Awards Ceremony. Nominees were evaluated by a panel of judges with demonstrated PMO expertise on criteria such as the PMO's strategy, services provided to clients, community engagement, and value generation. The winner will be announced at the FuturePMO Conference on October 17, 2019 in London.

