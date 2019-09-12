Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
12.09.19
12:59  Uhr
64,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,79 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)AbbVie Inc.
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing6 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
TotalN/A

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback

1290$65.06

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)AbbVie Inc.
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing6 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
TotalN/A

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback

1245$67.2739

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)AbbVie Inc.
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing9 July 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
TotalN/A

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback1281

$71.19

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Edward Liddy
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing30 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities22,669 (0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)23,211 (0.002%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total45,880 (0.003%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unitDirector fee credit to stock equivalent unit account446$72.72

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Edward J. Rapp
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing30 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities30,662 Common Shares
(0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)15,577 stock equivalent units (0.001%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total46,239 (0.003%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unitDirector fee credit to stock equivalent unit account467$72.72

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing2 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities353,215 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell932,154 options (0.06%)
Total1,285,369 (0.09%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares15,333 common shares$0

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing10 September 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities335,155 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell932,154 options (0.06%)
Total1,267,309 (0.09%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares15,010 common shares$0

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing28 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities350,165 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell932,154 options (0.06%)
Total1,282,319 (0.09%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares3,050 common shares$0

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Robert Alpern
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing30 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities26,107 (0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)6,571 stock equivalent units (0.000%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total32,678 (0.002%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unitDirector fee credit to stock equivalent unit account94$72.72

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing1 August 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities117,114 Common Shares
(0.008%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total117,114 Common Shares (0.008%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase25,000 common shares$65.656

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing30 July 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase10,000 common shares$66.35

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing31 July 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase30,000 common shares$66.023

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745


© 2019 PR Newswire