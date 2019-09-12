AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|AbbVie Inc.
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|6 August 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|N/A
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Share buyback
|1290
|$65.06
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
|YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|AbbVie Inc.
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|6 September 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|N/A
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Share buyback
|1245
|$67.2739
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|AbbVie Inc.
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|9 July 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|N/A
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Share buyback
|1281
|$71.19
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Edward Liddy
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|30 June 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|22,669 (0.002%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|23,211 (0.002%)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|45,880 (0.003%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|Stock equivalent unit
|Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account
|446
|$72.72
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Edward J. Rapp
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|30 June 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|30,662 Common Shares
(0.002%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|15,577 stock equivalent units (0.001%)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|46,239 (0.003%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|Stock equivalent unit
|Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account
|467
|$72.72
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Richard Gonzalez
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|2 August 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|353,215 Common Shares
(0.02%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|932,154 options (0.06%)
|Total
|1,285,369 (0.09%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Gift of common shares
|15,333 common shares
|$0
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Richard Gonzalez
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|10 September 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|335,155 Common Shares
(0.02%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|932,154 options (0.06%)
|Total
|1,267,309 (0.09%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Gift of common shares
|15,010 common shares
|$0
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Richard Gonzalez
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|28 August 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|350,165 Common Shares
(0.02%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|932,154 options (0.06%)
|Total
|1,282,319 (0.09%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Gift of common shares
|3,050 common shares
|$0
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Robert Alpern
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|30 June 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|26,107 (0.002%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|6,571 stock equivalent units (0.000%)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|32,678 (0.002%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|Stock equivalent unit
|Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account
|94
|$72.72
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|1 August 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|117,114 Common Shares
(0.008%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|117,114 Common Shares (0.008%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Purchase
|25,000 common shares
|$65.656
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|30 July 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Purchase
|10,000 common shares
|$66.35
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
|IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
|DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
|DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Company dealt in
|AbbVie Inc.
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
|Date of dealing
|31 July 2019
|2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|N/A
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|N/A
|Total
|92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)
|(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|(a) Purchases and sales
|Purchase/sale
|Number of relevant securities
|Price per unit (Note 5)
|Purchase
|30,000 common shares
|$66.023
|(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|Price per unit
(Note 5)
|(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.
|Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)
|Exercise
price
|Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|Expiry
date
|Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
|(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|4. OTHER INFORMATION
|Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
|Date of disclosure
|11 September 2019
|Contact name
|Steven L. Scrogham
|Telephone number
|847-938-6166
|Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
|AbbVie Inc.
|Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
|Director of AbbVie Inc.
CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745