New offering enables improved performance of battery-electric vehicles

The Mobil EV offer helps battery electric vehicles to travel further between charges, extend equipment component life and promote safer operation

The launch highlights close collaboration between ExxonMobil and original equipment manufacturers to meet consumers' evolving mobility ambitions

ExxonMobil announced today the global launch of its Mobil EV offering at the 2019 IAA, which features a full suite of fluids and greases designed to meet the evolving drivetrain requirements of battery electric vehicles. In combination, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles are predicted to exceed 20 percent of the world's light-duty fleet by 20401

"Mobility is changing and electric vehicles are becoming a greater part of the mix," said Russ Green, ExxonMobil's vice president of finished lubricants. "Customers and OEMs are looking to optimize the range and safety performance of their electric vehicles, and ExxonMobil is uniquely positioned to deliver these benefits. This is just the start of the product and service solutions we'll be developing to support the evolving needs of our customers."

Designed to support the electric vehicle mobility needs of manufacturers and drivers alike, the Mobil EV suite of products contains molecules carefully selected and blended to help battery electric vehicles travel further between charges, extend component life and operate more safely. Covering the full range of battery electric vehicle applications, the Mobil EV product range includes:

Mobil EV Therm series of thermal management fluids, formulated to help efficiently remove heat and increase equipment life in applications such as batteries, electric motors, and power electronics.

series of thermal management fluids, formulated to help efficiently remove heat and increase equipment life in applications such as batteries, electric motors, and power electronics. Mobil EV Drive series of lubricants for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes, designed to protect gears and bearings from wear for a longer service life.

series of lubricants for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes, designed to protect gears and bearings from wear for a longer service life. Mobil EV Cool Drive series of fluids for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes with integrated electric motors, designed to lubricate gears and bearings while providing the necessary cooling for electric motors and power electronics.

series of fluids for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes with integrated electric motors, designed to lubricate gears and bearings while providing the necessary cooling for electric motors and power electronics. Mobil EV Grease products ensuring protection, performance and reliability for electric vehicle applications including e-motors, bearings and constant velocity joints across a wide range of driving conditions.

Building on a more than 135-year heritage, ExxonMobil is committed to leveraging its fluids technology and equipment management expertise to help automobile and component manufacturers develop electric vehicles that deliver a superior driving experience for customers.

This launch follows the recent extension of the company's partnership with Porsche to include collaboration on its Formula E series car for the 2019 2020 season ExxonMobil's first entry into electric motorsports. ExxonMobil will provide Mobil-branded high-performance electric powertrain fluids to Porsche, developed specifically to meet the specialized demands of electric vehicles including conductivity, cooling capabilities and material compatibility.

For more information please visit: www.mobilev.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

1 2019 Outlook for Energy: A Perspective to 2040, ExxonMobil, 2019

