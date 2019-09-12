Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.: Hill Street Beverage Co. Presenting at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. ("Hill Street" or "the Company") (TSXV:BEER) is pleased to announce that that CEO Terry Donnelly will be presenting the Company's investment thesis at this year's Fall Investor Summit at 10:30am Eastern time on September 17, 2019 in New York City. Mr. Donnelly will also participate on a cannabis panel discussion scheduled for noon Eastern time on September 16, 2019. He will also host investor meetings throughout both days.

"Hill Street has established a portfolio of award-winning, non-alcoholic beer and wine brands that will serve as perfect platforms to deliver our cannabis infused beverages to the Canadian market following the legalization of edibles in October 2019," said Mr. Donnelly. "Our pending acquisition of OneLeaf Holdings will not only give us a world class, 48,200 square foot facility built to EU GMP standards but also a catalogue of over 700 distinct cannabis cultivars and the talent that created them. Plus, our joint manufacturing partnership with Lexaria Bioscience (valid for 10 years) allows us to produce DehydraTECH commercial products, including both processed THC and CBD powders in the form of compressed tablets, capsules, or sachets for new consumer products for sale in Canada and for export where permitted, subject to Health Canada approval. I look forward to introducing Hill Street's opportunities to new investors."

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSX-V:BEER)



Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's great-tasting products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships, the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix award, and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street will also produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages as soon as the sale of cannabis edibles becomes legal in Canada, expected to occur by October 17, 2019. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.



