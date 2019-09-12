Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides an Update on Its Operational Activities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (ASTI:CSE) ("ASTI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Camp Lejuene, a naval hospital in North Carolina, has committed to the purchase of ASTI's HYPHO laser device, following a successful comprehensive clinical evaluation made by ASTI's newly signed distributor, Med Resources Inc.

Gordon Willox, Founder and President of ASTI, commented: "This is a remarkable achievement for us as it opens a great opportunity for ASTI's products to be adopted at over 200 military and naval hospitals in the US. We are very pleased with the rapid progress that we've made since signing a distribution agreement with Med Resources."

ASTI's equipment sales were $134,000 in the last fiscal year and have increased to $226,000 in the first quarter of the current fiscal year and $178,000 for the first two months of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Fiber sales have increased from $21,000 per month in the last fiscal year and the first quarter of the current year to $45,000 per month in the first two months of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. This trend is expected to continue with further investment in marketing initiatives.

ASTI is currently raising up to $2.5M via a private placement offering, the net proceeds of which would go towards adding more sales teams to further grow the Company's market presence.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

