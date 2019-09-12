The global HIV-AIDS testing market is poised to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005468/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global HIV-AIDS testing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Government and private organizations across the world are initiating campaigns at global and local levels to spread awareness about the spread of HIV infections. Such awareness programs have increased the adoption of routine HIV-AIDS testing among adults, adolescents, and pregnant women. In addition, certain guidelines and recommendations provided by the government agencies have considerably boosted the routine diagnosis of HIV", says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing awareness for early detection of HIV infection. In addition, the increasing government support for HIV research and favorable recommendations on HIV testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global HIV-AIDS testing market during the forecast period.

The surge in the number of campaigns at global and local levels to prevent the spread of HIV by government and private organizations have increased awareness among people. For instance, the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) aims to end HIV-AIDS as a public threat by 2030 by encouraging countries to achieve treatment targets through creating awareness about HIV status, treatments, and viral suppression. This is driving many countries to develop various awareness programs and initiatives to reduce the spread of HIV. For example, the Government of India is trying to achieve the HIV treatment target set by UNAIDS through its National AIDS Control Programme (NACP). This initiative significantly helped the country in reducing HIV infection rates. Many such national and international awareness programs across the world have enabled timely detection of HIV infections, leading to the expansion of the global HIV-AIDS testing market.

Many governments across the world are focusing on establishing efficient healthcare infrastructure for the timely detection and treatment of HIV infections. For instance, the European Commission, under the Horizon 2020 program encourages HIV research by providing monetary support. In addition, favorable recommendations by government authorities have increased the adoption of routine HIV-AIDS testing among adults, adolescents, and pregnant women. For instance, the CDC in the US recommends routine HIV screening for every individual between the age of 13 and 64 years. These factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the global HIV-AIDS testing market.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Segmentation by End-Users:

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Key Regions for the HIV-AIDS Testing Market:

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market- Global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market by end-users (diagnostic centers and hospitals and clinics), type (HIV rapid immunoassay test and HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market- Global sexually transmitted disease testing market by product (laboratory testing devices and point of care (POC) testing devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005468/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com