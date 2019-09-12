

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to deny asylum requests from migrants at the southern border who have traveled through Mexico or another country without seeking protection there.



Under a new asylum rule that the US Government announced in July, migrants who entered the United States crossing the southern border are not eligible to seek asylum in the United States if they did not apply first in one of the countries they have traveled through.



Mexico is the country of transit for most of the US-bound immigrants who start their journey from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costarica or Nicaragua, and enter the United States through the southern border.



The new policy stipulates that only immigrants whose asylum applications are denied in a third country or who have been subjected to severe human trafficking are eligible to apply for US asylum.



The US District Court in Northern District of California had ordered an injunction on implementing the new asylum policy, and made it clear that the new rule is invalid for inconsistency with the existing immigration laws passed by Congress.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the lower court's block on the new restriction, which is seen as a big political win for President Donald Trump.



However, the apex court's order was not unanimous, as justices Sonia Sotomayer and Ruth Bader Ginsberg penned their dissent on the order.



Trump called it 'BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum.'



'The district court's erroneous nationwide injunction was another in a series of overreaching orders that allowed a single, non-elected district court judge to override policy decisions for the entire Nation,' according to the White House.



'This greatly helps build on the progress we've made addressing the crisis at our southern border and will ultimately make American communities safer,' Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.



Pro-immigrant organizations expressed their disappointment over the order.



Refugee International termed it as yet another attempt by the Trump administration to bar people, especially from Central America, from seeking protection in the United States from violence and persecution.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX