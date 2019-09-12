Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ) ("the Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market. CEO, Salvador Rosillo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Rosillo to update listeners on the Company's progress in terms of distribution and sales. Rosillo explained that the Company is nearly ready to begin distributing product, however complications that arose while printing labels has slowed their progress.

Rosillo then noted that the Company had previously reached out to shareholders with the opportunity to become more involved as distributors. This strategy has helped the Company secure 45 distributors, the majority of which are located in the United States. "We have over 20,000 shareholders.", added Rosillo.

"We're in the final stages. By next week, we'll have the first ready-for-market product.", shared Rosillo. "We will begin distributing."

Rosillo also explained that the opportunity for shareholders to become distributors for the Company is still available. The Company is even in the process of developing an orientation program for interested shareholders, which will allow them to learn about the distribution process and their role in it.

Jolly then asked about the Company's progress in building-up their inventory. Rosillo explained that the Company has experienced challenges while growing its inventory, but has recently trained two new lead extractors and is nearing the completion of its inventory.

Jolly inquired about the Company's goals over the next couple of months. Rosillo shared that the Company is currently seeking capital to fund their final distribution stages. However, the Company has also offered its extraction methods to local cannabis farmers, which will represent an additional revenue source.

To close the interview, Rosillo encouraged listeners to support the Company during this transitional period. He added that the Company is debt-free and is approaching the distribution stage of its product line, making it an opportune time to get involved.

To hear Salvador Rosillo's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7365884-hempamericana-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-announce-upcoming-distribution-of-its-cbd-products

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. Hemp The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47747