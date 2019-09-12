LG SIGNATURE at London Design Festival 2019: Uniting Art and Technology

Ultra-Premium Brand Will Host Exclusive Event with Prominent Artists at Prestigious London Fair

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics, will for the first time be participating at London Design Festival 2019. Exploring the relationship between art and technology and their impact on contemporary design, LG SIGNATURE will be inviting prominent industry leaders to host an exclusive lecture and panel talk while showcasing the latest range of luxury products at this year's prominent event.

Under the theme of "Art Inspires Technology. Technology Completes Art." award-winning architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas of 'Studio Fuksas', Antoine Preziuso, one of the world's top luxury watches experts and founder of London based collective UVA (United Visual Artists) Matt Clark will join Chung WookJun, head of Home Appliance & Air Solution Design Lab. at LG Electronics to share their insights on how the interaction between technology and art can bring masterpieces to life. Jonathan Bell, editor-at-large at Wallpaper* magazine will serve as moderator for the panel discussion which will introduce new perspectives on the ways that technology and art inspire and complete one another.

The latest range of LG SIGNATURE products including the OLED TV W, French Door Refrigerator and Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, Wine Cellar, Washer & Dryer, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner will be exhibited in a set designed in collaboration with Wallpaper*.

"We're excited to be participating at this year's London Design Festival and to be able to work with such renowned individuals on this project. We hope this event will provide consumers with an eye-opening experience into the world of technology, through the lens of art," said Brian Na, CEO of LG Europe.

Visitors to London Design Festival 2019 can experience the LG SIGNATURE exhibition at the East Wing of Somerset House from 18 to 21 September.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind - streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968602/LDF_FINAL_EN_16x9.mp4