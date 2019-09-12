Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Outlook 2019 - Strategic Market Forecast and SPARK Matrix Analysis by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings.

Presently, with the increase in the number of mobile & IoT devices, adoption of BYOD & WYOD (wear-your-own-devices), widespread adoption of cloud applications, and growing frequency and sophistication of security breaches are significantly expanding the organizations' attack surface.

Enterprise Data assets are less contained and more accessible than it was a few years ago. Additionally, expensive lawsuits and costly penalties for failing to comply with strict data protection regulations are also on the rise. Data breaches can cause substantial damage to the organization in terms of loss of intellectual property, financial loss, fines, drop in sales and market share, and reputation damage. More entry points for external attackers and exit options for malicious insiders along with stringent security policies is driving organizations to seek for data loss prevention solutions actively.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution provides capabilities including deep content analysis, centralized policy management, and broad coverage across platforms & services, including networks, storage, and endpoints. Enterprise DLP software helps organizations provide enterprise-wide visibility and an ability to monitor and control over company's sensitive and confidential data. It enables organizations to understand where data is stored, how it is being used and exchanged within or outside the organization. Leading DLP vendors are continuously improving their technology value proposition with integrated user entity and behavior analytics (UEBA), cloud access security brokers (CASB), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), image analysis, machine learning, and data-matching techniques to augment the existing DLP solutions.

The Data Loss prevention market is witnessing a rapid growth globally driven by growing complexities of network infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud applications, mobility, & IoT devices, stringent privacy and data protection regulations, and continued occurrence of high-profile security breaches.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Data Loss Prevention Market Outlook Research service includes a detailed analysis of the global DLP market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides competition analysis and ranking of the leading DLP vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix.

SPARK Matrix: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix (Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking) provides a visual representation and strategic insights on how each vendor ranks against their competitors, concerning various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) SPARK Matrix includes analysis of the leading vendors, including Clearswift, CoSoSys, Digital Guardian, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, GTB Technologies, InfoWatch, McAfee, SearchInform, Somansa, Symantec, Zecurion, and such others.

DLP Market Outlook: Table of Contents

Executive Overview

Intelligent Data Catalogs Market Overview

Key Research Findings

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Regional Trends and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Competition Analysis & SPARK Matrix

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix - Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market

Research Methodologies

