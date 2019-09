BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 percent.



The euro retreated from its recent highs against its major counterparts after the decision.



The euro was trading at 1.1013 against the greenback, 118.74 against the yen, 0.8935 against the pound and 1.0912 against the franc around 7:47 am ET.



