Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Appoints Judith Korner, M.D., Ph.D., as Inaugural Member of its Scientific Advisory Board for Applied BioPharma Division

Robust business development initiative to build biopharmaceuticals pipeline underway with expectation to announce at least one in-licensing agreement before year end

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) ("Applied" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid biopharmaceuticals and the production of high-quality CBD products, today announced the appointment of Judith Korner, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board for the biopharma business unit of the Company, Applied BioPharma.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Korner as a founding member of our Scientific Advisory Board. Over the course of 2019, we have been purposefully focusing our corporate and clinical strategies and the leadership surrounding those efforts. The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board and the appointment of Dr. Korner as its inaugural member is another noteworthy milestone as we continue to establish Applied as a leader in the endocannabinoid biopharmaceuticals space. Dr. Korner's expertise and insight will be invaluable as we continue to build a solid foundation from which we can launch future expansion and unlock the full potential of Applied BioPharma," commented Dr. Raymond Urbanski, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Korner currently serves as Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine and Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at New York Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Her area of research expertise is focused on the pathophysiology and treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. She currently has funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate peptide hormones that control hunger and food intake, particularly in association with bariatric surgery. She was the Principal Investigator of a NIH-funded trial to study the effects of leptin administration after gastric bypass surgery on body weight and neuroendocrine function and was the Principal Investigator at Columbia University of a multi-center randomized trial of medical management vs gastric bypass surgery for the treatment of diabetes. Dr. Korner is also the Director of the Weight Control Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center that specializes in the medical treatment of obesity or excessive weight gain. She has published original research as well as chapters and review articles on weight regulation and obesity therapy, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, and is a member of several professional organizations including The Obesity Society, The Endocrine Society, The American Diabetes Association, The New York Obesity Research Center and the Diabetes and Endocrinology Research Center at Columbia University. She has shared her expertise in the field of obesity through on-site training and mentoring of students and junior faculty and presentations at conferences world-wide.

Dr. Korner added, "Applied has made great strides in laying a solid foundation for its corporate and clinical development. I am pleased to be an inaugural member of this Scientific Advisory Board for what I believe will be an important Company in the endocannabinoid biopharmaceuticals space. With the strategies in place and multiple near-term milestones ahead, I believe Applied has the potential to significantly impact areas of unmet need and I look forward to leveraging my expertise."

Dr. Korner received her medical degree at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University where she also obtained her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics in the laboratory of Dr. Richard Axel. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine, served as Chief Medical Resident, and completed her fellowship in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at Columbia University Medical Center.

The Applied BioPharma business unit is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious diseases by leveraging an industry leading pipeline of endocannabinoid system-targeted drug candidates.

The Company is actively seeking in-license opportunities for Applied BioPharma with the goal of developing an industry leading pipeline of endocannabinoid system-targeted drug candidates that address significant unmet needs across a wide range of therapeutic areas. The Applied management team expects to announce at least one in-licensing agreement before year end.

